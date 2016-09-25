S-C students learn leadership skills at UCM

A collection of Smith-Cotton High students had the opportunity over the summer to travel to University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg for Missouri Boys State and Missouri Girls State.

Selected to attend were Charles “Chaz” Satnan, Jeralyn Allen, Joshua Lewis, Alyson Shaw, Kurstin Wilkerson, Logan Tatum, Nikkolle Warren, Andriy Usyk, Alex Stevenson, Margarita Antonova and Alberto Madrid.

Boys and Girls State is a leadership program for upcoming seniors. The program lets kids learn leadership skills and puts them into action with other kids their age. To qualify for this program a student must have good grades, good attendance and leadership abilities. Satnan stayed at UCM for a week and a day. Allen stayed for just a week. The students did not have to pay, because the school district and JROTC Program covered their expenses.

Satnan said this experience was outstanding and life changing for him.

“It was fun,” he said. “I got to bond with others and make new friends, but it was also tiring.”

Allen and Satnan got to meet students from different schools across the state. Allen learned to take action on what she wants to do in life and how to bond better with people. Satnan learned to respect other’s opinions and listen to their side of the story.

The students are divided into cities and counties and must create their own laws. One law Satnan’s city had was that a turning signal was a dab, but they had to get rid of it, because a kid got dabbed in the eye.

Allen said, “Girls State is awesome.”

Lewis said his experience was different. He was not used to the other students. Lewis learned how the government works and functions. Shaw said, “It was really good. I learned a lot about myself and politics.”

Satnan thinks everybody should at least apply for the program. He and Allen both said it looks good on college applications and it provides a different perspective and shows students the real world in a small quantity.

S-C Principal Wade Norton said Boys and Girls State is valuable for S-C students because it allows future and current leaders to make connections and it allows them to see others and how they react.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Tiger.Badge_-4.jpg Satnan http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tsd091716boys-and-girls-state1-1.jpg Satnan Allen http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tsd091716boys-and-girls-satae3-1.jpg Allen

By Shantarra Brown Smith-Cotton High School

Reach

Reach