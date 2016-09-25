Lawdogs win Mayor’s Cup

Sedalia Police Officer Kyle Howard gets ready to swing at a pitch from the Sedalia Fire Department team as SFD catcher Bill Twenter stands ready behind him during Saturday morning’s Guns vs. Hoses softball game sponsored by Sedalia Parks and Recreation at Liberty Park Stadium, with donations benefiting the Center for Human Services. SPD, whose team included two local Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, won the game 21-9.

Sedalia Police Department Cmdr. Larry Ward swings hard at a SFD pitch during Saturday’s charity softball game. “It’s fun. It’s a good time for a good cause,” Ward told the Democrat after the game. “We cut up a lot, but we appreciate (SFD members) and they are true heroes. We think the world of them.” Both teams were joking with each other throughout the game, both teasing they would be taking the Mayor’s Cup home.

Sedalia Fire Department Capt. Barry White throws a pitch to a SPD batter during Saturday morning’s game at Liberty Park Stadium. Gate admission was by donation only, and $302 was collected. The gate donations, along with $123 collected for a 50/50 raffle, will be donated to the Center for Human Services. Margaret Ward State Farm also donated $250 to the cause, with a $250 match from State Farm.

Sedalia Police Department Detective Matt Sprinkles makes his way to first base late in Saturday’s charity softball game between SPD and the Sedalia Fire Department.

Sedalia Police Department Detective Joey McCullough throws a pitch to a Sedalia Fire Department batter during an early inning of Saturday morning’s charity softball game.

Sedalia Fire Department Firefighter Nathaniel Nevels hits third base during Saturday’s charity SFD vs. SPD softball game at Liberty Park Stadium. The SFD team was comprised completely of SFD members.

The Sedalia Firefighters Local 103 flag is seen from the SFD dugout as SFD Capt. Barry White throws a pitch to a SPD batter in the background.

Members of the Sedalia Police Department — Lawdogs — and Sedalia Fire Department — Bucket Brigade — teams high-five at the conclusion of Saturday morning’s charity softball game. The Lawdogs won 21-9, meaning the Mayor’s Cup will remain at SPD.

Members of the Sedalia Police Department pose for a photo at Liberty Park Stadium with the Mayor’s Cup after they won Saturday morning’s charity SPD vs. SFD softball game 21-9.

