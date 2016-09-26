10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. STAGE SET FOR CLINTON, TRUMP DEBATE SHOWDOWN

Tonight’s presidential debate — the first of three — comes as the candidates seek to improve their images even as large numbers of Americans hold negative views on both of them.

2. ‘A NIGHTMARE THAT TRAVELS WITH ME WHEREVER I GO’

That’s how Syria refugee Mohammed al-Haj, who now lives in Germany, describes the long civil war that plagues his home country.

3. WHO HAD A SERIES OF RUN-INS WITH THE LAW BEFORE SHOOTINGS

Arcan Cetin, accused of killing five people at mall south of Seattle, had previously faced charges of assaulting his stepfather, and drunk driving.

4. ARNOLD WAS ‘A PIONEER IN HIS SPORT’

Jack Nicklaus responds to the death of rival and close friend Arnold Palmer, a champion and golf ambassador who brought the sport to the masses.

5. WHERE THOUSANDS FLEE AHEAD OF FLOODWATERS

Several thousand residents of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, leave their homes as the rain-swollen Cedar River rises seven feet over flood stage.

6. COLOMBIA TO SIGN HISTORIC ACCORD

Colombia looks to emerge from five-decades of bloodshed when the government and the country’s largest rebel movement sign a peace deal.

7. PENSION CRISIS CONFRONTS DALLAS POLICE, FIREFIGHTERS

The retirement plan, which was tied to risky real estate investments, is just 45 percent funded and projected to run dry in 15 years.

8. WHY SOME GRADE SCHOOLS DROP HOMEWORK

They want to allow kids more time to play sports, spend time with families, read and sleep.

9. CHARISMATIC MARLINS ACE DIES IN BOATING ACCIDENT

Jose Fernandez, a two-time All-Star and former National League rookie of the year, is killed with two other people when their 32-foot vessel hits a jetty off Miami Beach, authorities say.

10. 9. SHARK INJURES TEEN SURFER AT SITE OF PREVIOUS FATAL MAULING

A shark lacerates the 17-year-old’s thigh in the waters off the same Australian beach where a Japanese surfer was attacked and died in February 2015.