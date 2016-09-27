Warsaw woman hurt in Benton County crash

A Warsaw woman sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alyssa N. Arnold, 28, of Sedalia, was driving west on U.S. Highway 5 at state Route H when she failed to yield to a southbound vehicle driven by Herbert E. Barlow, 83, of Warsaw.

A passenger in Barlow’s vehicle, Dixie M. Barlow, 81, was taken by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center for her injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-16.jpg