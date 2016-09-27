New sidewalks being laid along eastside streets in Sedalia

Citizens may find it easier to walk along a stretch of South Engineer Avenue soon.

New sidewalks are being laid along the west side of South Engineer Avenue beginning this week. The new sidewalks will stretch from East Broadway Boulevard to East 16th Street and will take an estimated six weeks to complete.

The repairs are being done by employees of Preferred Construction of Smithton, who were contracted by the city for the repairs. Sedalia Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey said only the west side is budgeted for repair at this time at this time. This year’s sidewalk replacement budget was $100,000.

A portion of the Engineer Avenue sidewalk is also being replaced between 13th through 15th streets as a result of replacement needed due to the recent completion of the city’s $30 million sewer relief project.

The low contractor’s bid on the Engineer sidewalk was $86,465. The New York sidewalk is estimated to cost approximately $60,000 as this work is being completed in-house by the Sedalia Street Department.

Employees of Preferred Construction, of Smithton, work Tuesday afternoon laying a concrete sidewalk on the east side of Epworth United Methodist Church at East Broadway Boulevard and South Engineer Avenue. Job Foreman Kevin Kroeger, center, said they were contracted by the City of Sedalia to build the sidewalk, which would extend from East Broadway Boulevard to East 16th Street. The sidewalk is being built in conjunction with the city’s sewer upgrade project. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD092816Sidewalks-1.jpg Employees of Preferred Construction, of Smithton, work Tuesday afternoon laying a concrete sidewalk on the east side of Epworth United Methodist Church at East Broadway Boulevard and South Engineer Avenue. Job Foreman Kevin Kroeger, center, said they were contracted by the City of Sedalia to build the sidewalk, which would extend from East Broadway Boulevard to East 16th Street. The sidewalk is being built in conjunction with the city’s sewer upgrade project. Faith Bemiss | Democrat An employee of Preferred Construction waits for concrete to pour from a chute Tuesday while helping with the construction of a new sidewalk along South Engineer Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. Job Foreman Kevin Kroeger said the project will take approximately six weeks to complete. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD092816Sidewalks-2.jpg An employee of Preferred Construction waits for concrete to pour from a chute Tuesday while helping with the construction of a new sidewalk along South Engineer Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. Job Foreman Kevin Kroeger said the project will take approximately six weeks to complete. Faith Bemiss | Democrat New sidewalks were built recently by the City of Sedalia down the east side of South New York Avenue from East Broadway Boulevard to East 16th Street. The new sidewalks along South New York Avenue were combined with existing areas of sidewalk. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD092816Sidewalks-3.jpg New sidewalks were built recently by the City of Sedalia down the east side of South New York Avenue from East Broadway Boulevard to East 16th Street. The new sidewalks along South New York Avenue were combined with existing areas of sidewalk. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

