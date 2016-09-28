10 things to know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SHIMON PERES DIES AT 93

The former Israeli politician’s life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace.

2. WHEN TRUMP HAS TURNED OVER HIS TAX RETURNS

The Republican presidential candidate disclosed them when it suited his needs — if he stood to make a profit, needed a loan or was forced by a judge.

3. AP: ACROSS US, POLICE OFFICERS ABUSE CONFIDENTIAL DATABASES

Law enforcement has misused the systems to get information on romantic partners, business associates, neighbors and journalists for reasons that have nothing to do with daily police work, AP finds.

4. WHAT YELLEN MAY BE ASKED ON CAPITOL HILL

The Federal Reserve chair is likely to be asked how federal banking regulators could have missed Wells Fargo allegedly opening millions of accounts without customers’ permission.

5. POLICE SHOOT, KILL MAN IN CALIFORNIA; PROTESTERS GATHER

A black man reportedly acting erratically at a strip mall in the San Diego area is shot and killed by police after pulling an object from his pocket, pointing it at officers and assuming a “shooting stance,” authorities say.

6. DRIVERLESS TECHNOLOGY SHOWS POTENTIAL

Autonomous cars promise mobility for millions of disabled people who can’t currently drive, possibly even erasing a major impediment to employment.

7. 9 STATES TO VOTE ON EXPANDING LEGAL ACCESS TO MARIJUANA

A ballot initiative before millions of people on Nov. 8 would be the closest the U.S. has come to a national referendum on the drug.

8. SERENA WILLIAMS SPEAKS OUT ON POLICE SHOOTINGS

The tennis star writes on Facebook that she “won’t be silent” about the killing of black men by law enforcement.

9. AMY SCHUMER MOST DANGEROUS CELEBRITY TO FOLLOW ONLINE

A search for the “Trainwreck” and “Inside Amy Schumer” star carries over a 16 percent chance of connecting with a site that carries viruses or malware.

10. WHO RYDER CUP SQUAD IS LOOKING TO FOR INSPIRATION

Michael Phelps, the most decorated athlete in Olympic history, is the latest motivational speaker for the American golf team.