The Honey Hole Thrift Shop damaged in Wednesday afternoon fire w/VIDEO

Another downtown Sedalia business has been damaged by fire after the Sedalia Fire Department extinguished a fire Wednesday afternoon at The Honey Hole Thrift Shop.
Shortly after 3 p.m., a Sedalia Police Department officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from the store, located at the corner of South Ohio Avenue and Main Street. The Sedalia Fire Department arrived on scene to Ohio Avenue filled with smoke as the smoke made its way through the long two-story building.
SFD Deputy Chief Greg Harrell said the breezy day was a concern, but responding to a fire in daylight hours was a big factor in controlling the fire.
Harrell said there was heavy smoke throughout the building, but only patches of flames.
“There was fire below (the firefighters) at one point, so we pulled out two crews,” Harrell said. “There is heavy smoke damage in the first floor and some fire damage on the second floor.”
SFD driver and operator Daniel Shaw, who was part of the crew that worked the second floor, said there was minimal fire on the second floor.
“There were isolated spots where it had burned through the floor from the bottom,” Shaw said.
Harrell said he was pleased with SFD’s ability to get a quick stop.
“It was reading 400 to 500 degrees down here (on the first floor),” Harrell said. “When we got in there pretty quickly it dropped to around 130, so it was good to know they were making quick headway. That made us feel better.”
The Honey Hole owners Danny and Charlene Coke were on scene as SFD crews worked to put out the fire at their business. The store is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so Coke said he was notified of the incident by SPD. He said he doesn’t know what could have started the fire.
“I haven’t got any idea yet,” he said. “There’s two lights on in the center of the room, florescent lights, and two mini fridges. That’s the only electricity there was. We turn everything off in the break room.”
Coke said the business was previously located at 208 S. Ohio Ave., and that Honey Hole location caught fire about four years ago; the cause was determined to be electrical. He added that they did not have insurance for the first location, but now have insurance. The thrift shop has been at its current location for just short of three and a half years, in a building owned by Rhoads Rentals.
“We’ve already had condolences from customers,” Coke added.
Harrell said SFD doesn’t know the cause yet either, or the point of origin. Smoke could still be seen trickling out of the building around 4:30 p.m. and Harrell said crews would remain on scene to continue containing the smoke, as well as do a thorough walk-through of the building to check for hot spots.
No injuries were reported.
