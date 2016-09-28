The Honey Hole Thrift Shop damaged in Wednesday afternoon fire w/VIDEO

Another downtown Sedalia business has been damaged by fire after the Sedalia Fire Department extinguished a fire Wednesday afternoon at The Honey Hole Thrift Shop.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a Sedalia Police Department officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from the store, located at the corner of South Ohio Avenue and Main Street. The Sedalia Fire Department arrived on scene to Ohio Avenue filled with smoke as the smoke made its way through the long two-story building.

SFD Deputy Chief Greg Harrell said the breezy day was a concern, but responding to a fire in daylight hours was a big factor in controlling the fire.

Harrell said there was heavy smoke throughout the building, but only patches of flames.

“There was fire below (the firefighters) at one point, so we pulled out two crews,” Harrell said. “There is heavy smoke damage in the first floor and some fire damage on the second floor.”

SFD driver and operator Daniel Shaw, who was part of the crew that worked the second floor, said there was minimal fire on the second floor.

“There were isolated spots where it had burned through the floor from the bottom,” Shaw said.

Harrell said he was pleased with SFD’s ability to get a quick stop.

“It was reading 400 to 500 degrees down here (on the first floor),” Harrell said. “When we got in there pretty quickly it dropped to around 130, so it was good to know they were making quick headway. That made us feel better.”

The Honey Hole owners Danny and Charlene Coke were on scene as SFD crews worked to put out the fire at their business. The store is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so Coke said he was notified of the incident by SPD. He said he doesn’t know what could have started the fire.

“I haven’t got any idea yet,” he said. “There’s two lights on in the center of the room, florescent lights, and two mini fridges. That’s the only electricity there was. We turn everything off in the break room.”

Coke said the business was previously located at 208 S. Ohio Ave., and that Honey Hole location caught fire about four years ago; the cause was determined to be electrical. He added that they did not have insurance for the first location, but now have insurance. The thrift shop has been at its current location for just short of three and a half years, in a building owned by Rhoads Rentals.

“We’ve already had condolences from customers,” Coke added.

Harrell said SFD doesn’t know the cause yet either, or the point of origin. Smoke could still be seen trickling out of the building around 4:30 p.m. and Harrell said crews would remain on scene to continue containing the smoke, as well as do a thorough walk-through of the building to check for hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

A Sedalia Fire Department firefighter walks out the front door of The Honey Hole Thrift Shop after a walk-through of the building as crews worked to contain the heavy smoke in the building Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday by a Sedalia Police Department officer on patrol. Crews were still on scene at 4:30 p.m. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD092916HoneyHoleFire-1-6.jpg A Sedalia Fire Department firefighter walks out the front door of The Honey Hole Thrift Shop after a walk-through of the building as crews worked to contain the heavy smoke in the building Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday by a Sedalia Police Department officer on patrol. Crews were still on scene at 4:30 p.m. Nicole Cooke | Democrat The Honey Hole Thrift Shop owners Danny and Charlene Coke stand on the corner of South Ohio Avenue and Main Street as they watch the Sedalia Fire Department extinguish a fire at their business Wednesday afternoon. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD092916HoneyHoleFire-2-6.jpg The Honey Hole Thrift Shop owners Danny and Charlene Coke stand on the corner of South Ohio Avenue and Main Street as they watch the Sedalia Fire Department extinguish a fire at their business Wednesday afternoon. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Sedalia Fire Department Battalion Chief Paul Withers, left, steadies a hose for firefighters inside The Honey Hole Thrift Shop as another SFD firefighter uses a saw to cut into a door to gain more access to the back of the building Wednesday afternoon. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD092916HoneyHoleFire-3-6.jpg Sedalia Fire Department Battalion Chief Paul Withers, left, steadies a hose for firefighters inside The Honey Hole Thrift Shop as another SFD firefighter uses a saw to cut into a door to gain more access to the back of the building Wednesday afternoon. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Items from The Honey Hole Thrift Shop can be seen on Main Street as two SFD firefighters take a break after the heavy smoke is contained inside the building Wednesday afternoon. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD092916HoneyHoleFire-4-6.jpg Items from The Honey Hole Thrift Shop can be seen on Main Street as two SFD firefighters take a break after the heavy smoke is contained inside the building Wednesday afternoon. Nicole Cooke | Democrat A SFD firefighter wets down the inside of the rear of The Honey Hole Thrift Shop as SFD Battalion Chief Paul Withers, right, looks on. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD092916HoneyHoleFire-5-6.jpg A SFD firefighter wets down the inside of the rear of The Honey Hole Thrift Shop as SFD Battalion Chief Paul Withers, right, looks on. Nicole Cooke | Democrat SFD firefighters pull hoses toward the rear of The Honey Hole Thrift Shop building in downtown Sedalia around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in shortly after 3 p.m. by a Sedalia Police Department officer. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD092916HoneyHoleFire-6-6.jpg SFD firefighters pull hoses toward the rear of The Honey Hole Thrift Shop building in downtown Sedalia around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in shortly after 3 p.m. by a Sedalia Police Department officer. Nicole Cooke | Democrat A SFD firefighter works to break a second-story window at The Honey Hole Thrift Shop using the department’s ladder truck Wednesday afternoon. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD092916HoneyHoleFire-7-6.jpg A SFD firefighter works to break a second-story window at The Honey Hole Thrift Shop using the department’s ladder truck Wednesday afternoon. Nicole Cooke | Democrat SFD Chief Mike Ditzfeld, in white, talks with SFD Deputy Chief Greg Harrell outside The Honey Hole Thrift Shop as crews work to contain the heavy smoke throughout the downtown Sedalia building Wednesday afternoon. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD092916HoneyHoleFire-8-6.jpg SFD Chief Mike Ditzfeld, in white, talks with SFD Deputy Chief Greg Harrell outside The Honey Hole Thrift Shop as crews work to contain the heavy smoke throughout the downtown Sedalia building Wednesday afternoon. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or @NicoleRCooke.



