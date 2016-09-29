New trash pickup days begin Monday

The Sedalia Public Works Department has established new sanitation routes that will go into effect Monday. Citizens should have also received a copy of the map in their September water bill.

According to information from the city, traditionally, the City Sanitation crews have used Wednesdays as a day to conduct necessary equipment maintenance, but that has been changed to Mondays with the new schedule. That change may make it easier for citizens to remember trash service days, as the non-pickup day now coincides with many national holidays that normally change the trash pickup schedule.

Residential curbside recycling will also begin Monday, and citizens are encouraged to participate in the program by having two trash containers, one marked “T” for trash and the other marked “R” for recycling. The city notes that as an alternative, if only one container is available trash may be placed in trash bags and recycling materials in the container. The city asks that citizens leave some space between the trash and recycling to assist crews in identifying the different materials. City crews will pick up recycling first and then regular trash.

For more information, contact Public Works at 660-827-3000.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Trash-pickup-map2.jpg Graphic courtesy of City of Sedalia