A festival of comfort and caring through quilts

A quilt can provide warmth and protection to anyone who chooses to wrap themselves in one on a cold fall or winter day.

Thanks to the efforts of many faithful women and men from across Missouri and the United States they can also be a way to help end world hunger and poverty.

On Saturday, Wesley United Methodist Church will host a Festival of Sharing Quilt Show. The event is two Saturdays prior to the 35th annual Festival of Sharing, an interfaith celebration and gathering of resources whose mission is to make a difference in the lives of people in need.

“On Saturday we will have a number of quilts on display that will become a part of the Festival of Sharing Auction,” Jo Warnke, one of the organizers of the event, said. “The quilts are all donated by individuals, churches and quilting groups from both in and out of the state.

“They can be anywhere from crib to king size and we also have a category for specialty items like wall hangings and table runners,” she added. “They can be pieced or appliqued, whole cloth or cross-stitched, hand- or machine-quilted, vintage or modern.”

Warnke added that the organization accepts virtually any type of quilt for both Saturday’s show and the Festival of Sharing on Oct. 15.

“We always host the Festival of Sharing on the third Saturday in October because that is the closest Saturday to World Food Day,” Warnke said. “The money we raise from the quilt sale is used in a number of ways but primarily it is to help people rebuild after disasters and to help end hunger in the world.”

At last year’s Festival 113 quilts were sold, raising a combined total of $25,100.

The proceeds from the event at Wesley will benefit the Church World Service Blankets +Program.

“Snap your finger,” the Rev. Joyce Holley said. “In the time it took you to do that a child under 2 dies somewhere in the world because of poverty.

“Hunger is man-made,” she added emphatically. “It is a disaster that we can help to eliminate and the goods that we bring in Saturday and during the Festival goes out to the rest of the world to help our mission.”

The Wesley United Methodist Quilt Show is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of admission is $5.

The 35th Annual Festival of Sharing Quilt Show will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit www.festivalofsharing.org.

Jo Warnke works to carefully fold a quilt Sept. 24 at Wesley United Methodist Church prior to placing it in it’s storage container. The quilt will be on display Saturday, during the church’s quilt show. The event is prior to the Festival of Sharing Quilt Show Oct. 15. Saturday’s show provides an opportunity to showcase the quilts in advance of their sale at the Festival of Sharing Quilt Auction. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tsd093016festivalquilts1.jpg Jo Warnke works to carefully fold a quilt Sept. 24 at Wesley United Methodist Church prior to placing it in it’s storage container. The quilt will be on display Saturday, during the church’s quilt show. The event is prior to the Festival of Sharing Quilt Show Oct. 15. Saturday’s show provides an opportunity to showcase the quilts in advance of their sale at the Festival of Sharing Quilt Auction. Hope Lecchi|Democrat A quilt donated by Abby Road Christian Church for the Wesley United Methodist Church and Festival of Sharing Quilt Show and auction is an example of a piece work quilt. Last year 113 quilts, table runners, baby quilts and wall hangings were sold at the event. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tsd093016festivalquilts2.jpg A quilt donated by Abby Road Christian Church for the Wesley United Methodist Church and Festival of Sharing Quilt Show and auction is an example of a piece work quilt. Last year 113 quilts, table runners, baby quilts and wall hangings were sold at the event. Hope Lecchi|Democrat A whole cloth quilt made by members of Wesley United Methodist Church for the Festival of Sharing will be displayed Saturday at the Wesley United Methodist Church quilt show and lunch. The event is a fundraiser for the Church World Service Blankets +Program. Proceeds are used in part to help in the fight to eliminate world hunger. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tsd093016festivalquilts3.jpg A whole cloth quilt made by members of Wesley United Methodist Church for the Festival of Sharing will be displayed Saturday at the Wesley United Methodist Church quilt show and lunch. The event is a fundraiser for the Church World Service Blankets +Program. Proceeds are used in part to help in the fight to eliminate world hunger. Hope Lecchi|Democrat

By Hope Lecchi [email protected]

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.