State Fair events in October

Would you like to know what’s happening at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in October?

Region 4 Fox Trot Fall Festival

When: Oct. 1, 2016 all-day

Where: Coliseum

2503 W 16th St. Sedalia.

Contact: (314) 422-0390

Sprint Car Racing

When: Oct. 1, 2016 at 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: State Fair Speedway

2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.

Tough Mudder Missouri

When: Oct. 8 through Oct. 9, all-day

Tough Mudder Missouri Presented by Merrell, located on the grounds of the historic Missouri State Fair, is the ultimate blank canvas for our crazed Course Designers to put their Mudder mark on. Serving up acres of wide open spaces, multiple arenas, and grandstands for spectators, you won’t want to miss this spectacle. 10 -12 miles.20+ Obstacles.

Featuring classic Tough Mudder obstacles and brand-new 2016 creations you’re going to have to dig deep to cross the finish line on this course.

Where: Missouri State Fairgrounds

2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.

Festival of Sharing

When: Oct. 14 through Oct. 15, 2016 all-day

Where: Mathewson Exhibition Center, Mohler Assembly Hall

2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.

BRHC Foundation Benefit Dinner

When: Oct. 15, 2016 all-day

Where: MEC Building

2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.

Show Me Australian Shepherd Dog Show

When: Oct. 15, 2016 all-day

Where: Swine Pavilion

2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.

Golden Circle Horse Show Circuit

When: Oct. 15, 2016 at 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Where: Coliseum

2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.

Contact: (660) 723-3816

American Horseman Challenge Association

When: Oct. 20 through Oct. 23, 2016 all-day

Where: Coliseum

2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.

Contact: 810-730-0682

Fall Poultry Show

When: Oct. 22, 2016 all-day

Where: Poultry & Rabbit Building

2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.

Contact: Missouri State Poultry Association, 660-647-2474

Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet

When: Oct. 22, 2016 at 5 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: MEC Building

2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.

Contact: 660-826-1843

‘Haunted’ Hayride’

When: Oct. 22, 2016 at 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: McKinney’s Diner

2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.

Contact: 660-826-6423

7-10 p.m., $5 adult / $4 child / 5-under free

Includes hayride, hotdog, potato chips, drink & candy

Ride Lasts about 30 minutes; Tickets at Preuitt Insurance, Re-Max, Sumner Insurance, Vincent’s

Central States Winter Tournament

When: Oct. 27, 2016 through Oct. 30, 2016 all-day

Where: Coliseum

Missouri State Fair

2503 West 16th St., Sedalia.

Contact: Central States Winter Tournament

Stereo System Competition

When: Oct. 29, 2016 through Oct. 30, 2016 all-day

Where: Mathewson Exhibition Center

Missouri State Fair

2503 West 16th St., Sedalia

Contact: Get Loud Productions, 870-715-5083

Central Eastern Rabbit Breeders All Breed Show

When: Oct. 29, 2016 at 6 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Rabbit Building

2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.

Sedalia’s Hullabaloo Fall Festival

When: Oct. 30, 2016 at 3 to 6 p.m.

Where:Northeast Parking Lot

2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.

Cost: Free

Contact: 660-827-4463