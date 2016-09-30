State Fair events in October

Would you like to know what’s happening at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in October?
Region 4 Fox Trot Fall Festival
When: Oct. 1, 2016 all-day
Where: Coliseum
2503 W 16th St. Sedalia.
Contact: (314) 422-0390
Sprint Car Racing
When: Oct. 1, 2016 at 6 to 11:30 pm
Where: State Fair Speedway
2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.
Tough Mudder Missouri
When: Oct. 8 through Oct. 9, all-day
Tough Mudder Missouri Presented by Merrell, located on the grounds of the historic Missouri State Fair, is the ultimate blank canvas for our crazed Course Designers to put their Mudder mark on. Serving up acres of wide open spaces, multiple arenas, and grandstands for spectators, you won’t want to miss this spectacle. 10 -12 miles.20+ Obstacles.
Featuring classic Tough Mudder obstacles and brand-new 2016 creations you’re going to have to dig deep to cross the finish line on this course.
Where: Missouri State Fairgrounds
2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.
Festival of Sharing
When: Oct. 14 through Oct. 15, 2016 all-day
Where: Mathewson Exhibition Center, Mohler Assembly Hall
2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.
BRHC Foundation Benefit Dinner
When: Oct. 15, 2016 all-day
Where: MEC Building
2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.
Show Me Australian Shepherd Dog Show
When: Oct. 15, 2016 all-day
Where: Swine Pavilion
2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.
Golden Circle Horse Show Circuit
When: Oct. 15, 2016 at 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Where: Coliseum
2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.
Contact: (660) 723-3816
American Horseman Challenge Association
When: Oct. 20 through Oct. 23, 2016 all-day
Where: Coliseum
2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.
Contact: 810-730-0682
Fall Poultry Show
When: Oct. 22, 2016 all-day
Where: Poultry & Rabbit Building
2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.
Contact: Missouri State Poultry Association, 660-647-2474
Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet
When: Oct. 22, 2016 at 5 to 11:00 p.m.
Where: MEC Building
2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.
Contact: 660-826-1843
‘Haunted’ Hayride’
When: Oct. 22, 2016 at 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: McKinney’s Diner
2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.
Contact: 660-826-6423
7-10 p.m., $5 adult / $4 child / 5-under free
Includes hayride, hotdog, potato chips, drink & candy
Ride Lasts about 30 minutes; Tickets at Preuitt Insurance, Re-Max, Sumner Insurance, Vincent’s
Central States Winter Tournament
When: Oct. 27, 2016 through Oct. 30, 2016 all-day
Where: Coliseum
Missouri State Fair
2503 West 16th St., Sedalia.
Contact: Central States Winter Tournament
Stereo System Competition
When: Oct. 29, 2016 through Oct. 30, 2016 all-day
Where: Mathewson Exhibition Center
Missouri State Fair
2503 West 16th St., Sedalia
Contact: Get Loud Productions, 870-715-5083
Central Eastern Rabbit Breeders All Breed Show
When: Oct. 29, 2016 at 6 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Rabbit Building
2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.
Sedalia’s Hullabaloo Fall Festival
When: Oct. 30, 2016 at 3 to 6 p.m.
Where:Northeast Parking Lot
2503 W 16th St., Sedalia.
Cost: Free
Contact: 660-827-4463