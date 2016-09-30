It’s the great pumpkin Heber Hunt

With just a few simple items and a lot of imagination, incredible transformations can occur.
If you give a class a pumpkin and a few hours, watch what can happen.
“I told all of my teachers that we were going to have a special project today, that each class would be responsible for decorating a pumpkin,” Heber Hunt Elementary Principal Brendan Eisenmenger said. “They were supposed to discuss the theme with their class and then come up with an idea and create it in one day.
“I know some of the teachers did a little prep work at home, but many of the students and teachers have been hard at work this morning working on the pumpkins,” he added. “We’re going to have them on display all next week and have a penny war to see which pumpkin they like the most.”
The money raised by the penny war will be used for Heber Hunt’s Helping Hands Fund, a fund the school uses to help when a student or staff member faces an emergency situation and may need some support.
“It’s been a very busy day here,” Eisenmenger said. “We took our school pictures this morning and we have an attendance reward assembly this afternoon and I wanted our students to have an activity to help get them in the fall spirit of things.”
Eisenmenger said the idea was something he considered after the staff at Sedalia Middle School did a similar project years ago.
Based on the early entries on display, Eisenmenger said he hoped to make the pumpkin competition an annual one.
“The teachers and kids have done a great job of taking up the challenge and have really exceeded expectations,” he added.
The students in Taylor Thomas’s second grade class were looking forward to finishing their pumpkin after lunch, but first there was a spelling test they had to take.
“I don’t think they’re going to be very happy with me but they have to take their spelling test before we can get back to our pumpkin,” Thomas said as her students entered the classroom. “We painted our pumpkin gold this morning but we still need to glue on all the candy corn to make our tiger and do a few other things, but we’ll get it finished.”
Eisenmenger also got into the fall spirit, creating a pumpkin of his own, a likeness of himself.
“I did this at about nine o’clock last night,” Eisenmenger said while holding his “twin.” “I had a lack of options at home so I used the paint I had, black and white.
“I filled out the discipline report this morning and added the tie and that was all it took,” Eisenmenger added. “It’s been a lot of fun for all of us.”
Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.