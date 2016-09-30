This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Sept. 29

2:03 p.m.: Miguel A. Zaragoza of the 400 block of North Veterans memorial Drive in Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of Pettis Street and Missouri Avenue on charges of failure to appear, possession of methamphetamines.

Sept. 30

12:42 a.m.: Jason Quinlan, 43, of the 4000 block of South Lake Circle in Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of 10th Street and South Engineer Avenue on charges of careless driving, exceeding the speed limit, failure to signal, failure to stop at a red light where it was posted “no turn on red,” failure to maintain insurance, failure to register vehicle annually with the Department of Revenue, and driving with a suspended license.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Sept. 29

4 p.m.: Jodi L. Rossell, 48, of Clinton was arrested in Henry County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, no insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Sept. 30

2:11 a.m.: Joseph T. Karis, 21, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and speeding.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

— Compiled by Tim Epperson