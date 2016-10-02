Community Calendar for Oct. 3 to Oct. 9

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to [email protected] or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

TODAY

10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.

Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club Noon, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

3 p.m.: Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, (TOPS) Chapter 102, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery; a Bible-based twelve step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups. Meal and child care provided; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 827-4833.

6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Memory Lane Foundation for Suicide Prevention Support Group Meetings: one meeting for survivors and one for parents with children with mental illness or suicidal thoughts, at State Fair Community College. For building and room number please like our Facebook page or go to the website under the events tab or call, 596-5173.

6:30 p.m.: Show-Me Crafters, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International; Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

6:45 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Council 831, Knights Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.

7 p.m.: American Legion Post 642, 2016 W. Main St. (executive meeting at 6 p.m.)

7 p.m.: Sedalia Chorale Rehearsal, rehearsal room 67 in the Stauffacher Center.

7 p.m.: Serenity Seekers Al-Anon, Ditzfeld Center 417 W. Pettis St.

7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, 601 E. 14th St.

TUESDAY

6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

8 a.m.: Business Network International, at Heckart Family Center, 902 S. Ohio Ave.

10 a.m.: Epworth Methodist Quilters, Epworth United Methodist Church, 1124 E. Broadway Blvd.

11 a.m.: Compass Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Never Too Old Gang, New Hope Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 664 E. 16th St.

Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.

12:10 p.m.: Nicotine Anonymous; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St.

3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, on Missouri State Fairgrounds by main gate along South Limit Avenue.

3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

6 p.m.: Sedalia York Rite, Masonic temple, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Lincoln.

7 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose Sedalia Lodge 1494 at the lodge, 119 Winchester Dr.

7 p.m.: Mid-Mo Speakers Club, Boonslick Regional Library conference room, 219 W. Third St.

8 p.m.: Cole Camp Steam and Antique Tractor Club, Showgrounds Clubhouse in Cole Camp.

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.: 1 Million Cups meeting, Thompson Conference Center in the Heckart Applied Health and Science Building at State Fair Community College, 3201 West 16th St.

10 a.m.: TOPS Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.

Noon: National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th Street, 826-2788.

7 p.m.: Elks Lodge 125, Elks Lodge, 320 S. Kentucky Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Sunday at 7 p.m.; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.

8 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous, meets Wednesday through Saturday at 517 S. Lafayette, 826-9608; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

THURSDAY

10 a.m.: Wesley United Methodist Women; Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

11:30 a.m.: Communication Workers of America Chapter 6314; Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.

Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

6 to 8 p.m.: Old Drum Open Mic at Tranquility Shop, 128 N. Holden St., downtown Warrensburg.

6 p.m.: Sedalia RC Flyers, Central Missouri Electric, north U.S. Highway 65. Visitors welcome.

6 p.m.: Sedalia Visual Art Association, Central Bank of Sedalia Annex, 403 W. Broadway Blvd.

6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 827-5555 for location.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Business Women, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave., www.sedaliabwm.org.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club, Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 West Third, Sedalia. For information call 826-9988.

7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance located at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall. Admission is $6.

7 p.m.: Smith-Cotton Choral Society, vocal music room at the high school.

8 p.m.: Al Anon Group, at 517 S. LaFayette, 826-9608. Meeting is open to all; non-smoking.

FRIDAY

11 a.m.: Stroke Survivors Support Group, Bothwell Education Center, 600 E. 14th St.

11:30 a.m.: 40 & 8 Fellowship, Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, on Missouri State Fairgrounds by Centennial Gate along South Limit Avenue.

SATURDAY

8 a.m.: Pettis County Democrat Breakfast Club, Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.

8 to 11 a.m.: All-you-can-eat breakfast American Legion Post 642, 2016 W. Main St. The cost is $6.

8 a.m.: United Methodist Men, at Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.

10 a.m.: Fair City Garden Club, in the downstairs meeting room, at Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St. New members welcome.

10 a.m.: Overeaters Anonymous, John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St. For a ride, call 829-2527.

10 a.m.: Valley of Hope Support Group for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren meeting at Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Diamond B’s Square Dance, ABC Building, 200 W. Fourth St. Larry Butler, caller; for more information call Billie Jean, Taw 287-1443.

8 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous, Wednesday through Saturday at 517 S. Lafayette, 826-9608; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., 829-2527.

7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.