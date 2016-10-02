Republican candidates focus on family values

Saturday afternoon was a day focused on family values and old-fashioned fun as U.S. 4th District Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, state Rep. Nathan Beard, R-Sedalia, and state Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, hosted an ice cream social at the Pettis County Courthouse.

The three incumbents are running for re-election for their respective seats in the Nov. 8 general election.

Hartzler will face Gordon Christensen, D-Columbia, Beard is facing Kyle Garner, D-Sedalia, and Dohrman is challenged by John Cozort, D-Marshall, in the election.

“Now is an important time in history as we try to get America back on track,” Hartzler told the audience Saturday. “It is time that we stand up for basic common sense and our values.

“I especially want to take this opportunity to thank all of the veterans who came today,” she added. “The most important thing that we have to do is to provide for defense and so I want to thank all of you who have served our nation.”

Hartzler, who serves on the Armed Services Committee in Washington, was praised by both Beard and Dorhman for her commitment and work on behalf of veterans and military service men and women across the country, but especially at Whiteman Air Force Base.

“We have a great representative on a national stage in Vicky,” Beard said during his remarks. “Hard work, loyalty and common sense are the things she is most concerned about.

“She does so much for both her district and for the military, especially Whiteman,” he added. “She bends over backwards to support the military and the veterans in our state.”

The three candidates all spoke of the need for registered voters to turn out to vote this November.

“All elections are very important to the decisions and direction the country will take,” Dorhman told the Democrat after serving ice cream. “There are a number of issues on the local and state level as well as the national level.

“It’s important for voters to understand that the next president will perhaps have the opportunity to nominate three to five justices to the Supreme Court,” he added. “Those decisions will have a lasting impact for years to come.”

Hartzler also spoke on the importance of the upcoming election to the Democrat.

“We are at a turning point in our nation’s history,” Hartzler said. “Do we want a government that runs our lives through the Washington bureaucracy or do we want a government that supports freedom and liberty and the belief in people to make decisions?

“I hope for a record turnout this November and I hope people realize what a privilege they have with their voting rights in this country, especially when you consider what people in other countries have to go through … just to cast their ballots,” she added. “It’s an important year for all of us and we need to make our presence known Nov. 8.”

From left, state Rep. Dean Dorhman, R-La Monte, 4th District U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, and state Rep. Nathan Beard, R-Sedalia, pose for a photo for a constituent who attended the ice cream social hosted by the three representatives Saturday afternoon at the Pettis County Courthouse. The three candidates, who are running for re-election for their respective seats, spoke of the need for continued family values and support for veterans and the military at the event. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd100316hartzlericecreamsocial1.jpg From left, state Rep. Dean Dorhman, R-La Monte, 4th District U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, and state Rep. Nathan Beard, R-Sedalia, pose for a photo for a constituent who attended the ice cream social hosted by the three representatives Saturday afternoon at the Pettis County Courthouse. The three candidates, who are running for re-election for their respective seats, spoke of the need for continued family values and support for veterans and the military at the event. Hope Lecchi | Democrat Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler speaks with Virginia Campbell and Karen Wamer, of Warrensburg, during an ice cream social hosted by Hartzler, state Rep. Nathan Beard and state Rep. Dean Dorhman Saturday afternoon at the Pettis County Courthouse. More than 70 individuals attended the event. Campbell noted that she and her husband, Harold, and Wamer and her husband, Gary, came to thank Hartzler for her work and dedication to her constituents. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd100316hartzlericecreamsocial2.jpg Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler speaks with Virginia Campbell and Karen Wamer, of Warrensburg, during an ice cream social hosted by Hartzler, state Rep. Nathan Beard and state Rep. Dean Dorhman Saturday afternoon at the Pettis County Courthouse. More than 70 individuals attended the event. Campbell noted that she and her husband, Harold, and Wamer and her husband, Gary, came to thank Hartzler for her work and dedication to her constituents. Hope Lecchi | Democrat Andrew Beard, 4, son of state Rep. Nathan Beard, enjoys a bowl of ice cream at an ice cream social hosted by Vicky Hartzler, Dean Dorhman and Nathan Beard Saturday afternoon at the Pettis County Courthouse. The three Republican candidates are running for re-election and wanted to take the opportunity to thank their supporters at Saturday’s event. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd100316hartzlericecreamsocial3.jpg Andrew Beard, 4, son of state Rep. Nathan Beard, enjoys a bowl of ice cream at an ice cream social hosted by Vicky Hartzler, Dean Dorhman and Nathan Beard Saturday afternoon at the Pettis County Courthouse. The three Republican candidates are running for re-election and wanted to take the opportunity to thank their supporters at Saturday’s event. Hope Lecchi | Democrat

By Hope Lecchi [email protected]

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.

