State Rep. Nathan Beard dicusses issues of abortion, gun control

State Rep. Nathan Beard, R-Sedalia, spoke with the Pettis County Pachyderm Club about the differences in his campaign platform from his opponent, Democrat Kyle Garner.

After a skit performed by his daughters singing a song about why their father is a real American and the best candidate for another four years Friday afternoon at the Best Western State Fair Inn, Beard jumped right into to issue of abortion. He touted a bill he co-authored during the last legislative session which would require under-aged women to give written notice from both parents before terminating their pregnancy.

“I think there is value for a woman to receive instruction from both parents, a man and a woman, both mom and dad,” he said.

Beard said the bill passed in the House by 121 votes from both sides of the aisle; 109 is needed for a veto override. Beard said the bill went to the Senate and ran out of time for this legislative session. He said the bill would be taken up again next session.

His second issue that differs from Garner is Constitutional freedom, particularly infringement of the Second Amendment and the issue of gun control that Garner supports and Beard is against.

“For me, I’m on the opposite end,” Beard said. Beard said he supported the constitutional-carry law that passed the state legislature and a veto override and would allow someone to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

“Right now, I can carry a sidearm without being in violation of the law,” he said. “But, if it gets a little chilly and I put on a jacket, concealing the weapon, it’s illegal if I don’t have a permit. Well, as of Jan 1 I can without fear of prosecution or fine without a permit.”

He touted the fact that he co-sponsored the House bill for this law.

Beard also said he differs with Garner on the economy.

“My opponent says on his yard signs that he’s a ‘fiscally conservative Democrat,’ three words I didn’t think you could put together,” Beard said. “That would cost the taxpayers nationwide billions and billions of dollars and Missourians will have to pick up their share of this tab. That’s not fiscally conservative.”

He also differs with Garner on infrastructure, specifically roads and bridges. Beard said citizens don’t need additional taxes to accomplish much needed repairs, but re-prioritizing how funding is spent will provide MoDOT the funds it needs to improve infrastructure.

“Missouri has a $27 billion budget. That’s a lot of money,” Beard said. “If this money is spent efficiently, the needs of the citizens of Missouri will be met.”

Beard ended the meeting by answering questions about toll roads and the REAL ID initiative. He said he’s against toll roads and that re-prioritizing the budget will serve the state’s needs.

On the REAL ID requirement mandated by the federal government, Beard said the legislature is considering an option to allow the DMV to give a person an option to obtain a federally-compliant identification or refuse and maintain the person’s current identification without fears of having their privacy violated by the federal government.

State Rep. Nathan Beard’s children sing a song about why their dad is a good American at Friday’s Pettis County Pachyderm Club meeting at Best Western State Fair Inn. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Beard1.jpg State Rep. Nathan Beard’s children sing a song about why their dad is a good American at Friday’s Pettis County Pachyderm Club meeting at Best Western State Fair Inn. Tim Epperson | Democrat State Rep. Nathan Beard, R-Sedalia, speaks to Pachyderm Club members Friday about his re-election campaign. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Beard3.jpg State Rep. Nathan Beard, R-Sedalia, speaks to Pachyderm Club members Friday about his re-election campaign. Tim Epperson | Democrat