Sedalia City Council to discuss financial management policies

The Sedalia City Council will discuss its financial management procedures as it hears a presentation on proposed financial management policies during tonight’s meeting.

Finance Director Kelvin Shaw told council during a recent meeting that he would be bringing the proposed policies to them for discussion as a way to have set policies in place to help with future issues that may arise.

“The purpose in establishing a formal set of fiscal policies is to ensure that the public’s trust is upheld,” the proposal states under the “Purpose” section of the document. “By adopting a set of fiscal policies, the City will be establishing the framework under which it will conduct its fiscal affairs, ensuring that it is and will continue to be capable of funding and providing outstanding local government services while being transparent and accountable to the taxpayers.”

The document includes policies for accounting, budget, general fund balance, enterprise fund, capital improvements, debt, cash management and investments, revenue, operating expenditures, fixed assets, purchasing, and surplus property disposal.

Council will not be voting on the policies during tonight’s meeting.

During the regular council meeting, Mayor Stephen Galliher will present service awards to Cemetery Department Equipment Operator Michael Holman for 20 years of service and Fire Department Capt. Barry White for 15 years of service.

During the meeting council will also:

• Review an ordinance amending Sections 64-43(7) and 64-12(27) to Chapter 64 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances relating to hotels. The amendment relates to the allowance for increased building height for hotels, motels and related businesses. It was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

• Review an ordinance approving and annexing an unincorporated area, located behind Tractor Supply, owned by the Sylvia G. Thompson Charitable Trust and Thompson Hills Investment Corp. into the City of Sedalia. A public hearing took place during the Sept. 19 council meeting, during which Dianne Simon, representative for the two organizations, announced it will be the home of a four-story Hampton Inn.

• Review an ordinance granting a special use permit to the Sylvia G. Thompson Charitable Trust for a four-story hotel at 850 Lamm Dr.

• Review an ordinance approving and accepting a cooperative agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation for a Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) grant.

The Sedalia City Council pre-meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room with the regular meeting immediately following at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave. For more information, call 827-3000.

