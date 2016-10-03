Cole Camp Oktoberfest, Prairie Days slated for Saturday

Cole Camp will kick off the town’s annual Oktoberfest at 11 a.m. Saturday with traditional German food along with traditional German music and singing.

Cole Camp Chamber of Commerce President and Oktoberfest Committee Member Sam Cole said the day will be filled with fun activities and vendors.

At 12:30 p.m. there will be a processional and the FestBaum will be raised on Maple Street. From 1 to 4:30 p.m. live music will be performed in the Jaycee Garden with the Braun Kinderchor and with a special appearance by the Jolly Dutchmen. According to a media release, the Jolly Dutchmen have preformed at varied venues in Europe, the Caribbean and the United States. The group plays “old time” polkas, waltzes, swing, ’50s rock, country and Latin dance music.

“They are welcome to dance,” Cole said of visitors. “We are also going to have vendors that are going to be up and down Maple Street.”

Cole added there would be approximately 20 vendors with many of them having a fall theme.

“Some people are going to have mums and pumpkins, and there’s going to be kettle corn and different things to decorate with for fall,” she said.

During the event there will also be a display of old engines and antique tractors, a farmers’ market, and the seventh annual Prairie Days. Prairie Days will be hosted at the Hi Lonesome Prairie west of town. From noon to 6 p.m. there will be nature exhibits, from 1 to 3 p.m. prairie tours, from 2 to 6 p.m. hay rides and from 9 p.m. to midnight stargazing. Throughout the day participants can build a birdhouse or watch Dutch oven cooking techniques.

“The Jaycees will have their gun show going on in town at the American Legion (Abraham Lincoln Post No. 305) building,” Cole added. “There’s going to be a big variety of things going on.”

The farmers’ market and gun show will open in downtown Cole Camp at 9 a.m. both Friday and Saturday.

All of the events are free and open to the public.

“There’s no cost to get into the beer garden,” Cole said. “You just pay for the food, and, of course, we have all our shops that they can visit. Hopefully the weather’s going to be good and we’re going to have a good turnout. The music is going to be good, it’s just a really, really fun festival to come to and enjoy some German heritage.”

Those interested in signing up as a vendor may call Teddie Schnell at 668-0834, 816-305-2685 or email at [email protected] For more information about Oktoberfest, visit www.colecampmissouri.com or call the Cole Camp Chamber of Commerce at 668-2295.

At the 2015 Oktoberfest, Larry Stelling, dressed in German attire and the Cole Camp Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest co-chair, waits to serve German beer to members of the Maennerchor after they finished raising the FestBaum. The 2016 Oktoberfest will be hosted Saturday in Cole Camp with a full day of activities. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD101215Oktoberfest-2.jpg At the 2015 Oktoberfest, Larry Stelling, dressed in German attire and the Cole Camp Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest co-chair, waits to serve German beer to members of the Maennerchor after they finished raising the FestBaum. The 2016 Oktoberfest will be hosted Saturday in Cole Camp with a full day of activities. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or @flbemiss.