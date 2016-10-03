Ohio man killed in Saline County

A West Milton, Ohio, man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Robert L. Filburn, 71, was driving west on Interstate 70 at the 71 mile-marker when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, began skidding and struck the cable barrier. Filburn was ejected and struck the barrier.

His vehicle slid into the barrier, overturned and came to rest in the left lane of I-70.

Filburn was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:15 p.m. by Saline County Coroner William Harlow.

Reports indicate Filburn was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

