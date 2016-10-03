Woman injured in Morgan County crash

A Jefferson City woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:14 a.m. Sunday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Efrain P. Macias, 34, of Jefferson City, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, nine-tenths of a mile east of Morgan County Road, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

A passenger in his vehicle, Gloria Rocha, 36, was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City with minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Macias and Rocha were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

