Monday afternoon accident closes portion of Route 127

A Monday afternoon accident closed a portion of state Route 127 and state Route AA. The accident occurred when the driver of a vehicle, waiting to turn north from Route AA, pulled in front a truck traveling southbound on Route 127. The driver of the truck attempted to avoid the second vehicle, clipping it before striking a shed and coming to rest on a natural gas pipeline, according to preliminary information provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on scene. No injuries were reported. Emergency responders from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pettis County Sheriffs Office, Green Ridge Fire District and employees from Summit Natural Gas of Warsaw were on scene to assist at the accident.

