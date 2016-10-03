Stover woman hurt in Morgan County accident

A Stover woman sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 1:14 p.m. Saturday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Maranda D. Savell, 39, of Stover, was driving north on state Route 135 at Heppard Road when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.

A passenger in her vehicle, Jerri A. O’Rourke, 61, was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach for her injuries.

Reports indicate both Savell and O’Rourke were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

