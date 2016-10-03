Nelson man injured in Saline County wreck

A Nelson man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:08 p.m. Friday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Percy F. Vesser, 86, was driving north on state Route 41, south of Nimble Drive, when his vehicle struck a bridge, traveled off the right side of the road, struck a fence and came to rest in a ditch.

Vesser was taken by Saline County Ambulance District to Life Flight Eagle to University Hospital in Columbia with minor injuries.

It is unknown if Vesser was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

