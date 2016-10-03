Kaiser woman injured in Saline County accident

A Kaiser woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:03 a.m. Monday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Katie D. LaFrance, 18, was driving east on Interstate 70 at the 66.4 mile-marker, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. She over-corrected and her vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road.

LaFrance, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Sweet Springs Ambulance District to I-70 Community Hospital in Sweet Springs with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

