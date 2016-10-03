Three injured in Saline County crash

Three St. Louis residents, including a child, were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:40 a.m. Saturday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Demarco L. Jinkins, 20, was driving west on Interstate 70 at the 63 mile-marker when he fell asleep, causing his vehicle to travel off the road. He over-corrected and his vehicle traveled across the road, off the opposite side, struck the ground and overturned. One of the passengers was ejected; the report does not specify which passenger.

Jinkins was taken by Concordia ambulance to I-70 Community Hospital in Sweet Springs, passenger Sierra B. Eason, 28, was taken by Sweet Springs Ambulance District to I-70 Community Hospital, and passenger William L. Brooks, 6, was taken by Life Flight Eagle to Children’s Mercy Hospital, all with minor injuries.

Reports indicate none of the three individuals were using a safety device at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

