Woman hurt in Johnson County crash

A Deepwater woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 8:10 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Edward L. Decker, 43, of Stover, was driving west on state Route 13 at state Route 2 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by Bryan L. Keith, 50, of Deepwater.

A passenger in Keith’s vehicle, Peggy I. Keith, 51, was taken by ambulance to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton with minor injuries.

Reports indicate all three individuals were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.