Two injured in Johnson County crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:35 a.m. Monday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Rominia T. Kirkham, 43, of Knob Noster, was driving west on U.S. Highway 50 at County Road NE 801 as she turned onto Highway 50 and pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Leon C. Boles, 26, of Sedalia.

Kirkham’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. Boles’ vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest in the ditch.

Kirkham was taken by private vehicle and Boles was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg both with minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Kirkham and Boles were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

