Holden man hurt in Johnson County wreck

A Holden man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alfredo M. Torres, 38, was driving west on state Route 58 at County Road SW 1501 when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle traveled off the south side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

Torres was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Research Medical Center in Kansas City with minor injuries.

It is unknown if Torres was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

