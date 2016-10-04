10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP TAX DOCUMENTS PUBLISHED WITHOUT PERMISSION

But experts say The New York Times appears to be on solid First Amendment ground and prosecutors in three states remain mum.

2. WHAT ROLE PENCE IS STEPPING INTO

In the upcoming vice presidential debate, the Indiana governor will again be tasked with cleaning up some of Trump’s self-inflicted wounds.

3. US SUSPENDS CONTACTS WITH RUSSIA ON SYRIA WAR

Already chilly relations between Washington and Moscow turn even frostier as Russia put a hold on a plutonium disposal deal with the U.S.

4. WHAT TOP COP IN LA IS SAYING ABOUT POLICE SHOOTINGS

Officers who shot and killed men in two separate weekend shootings were justified in their use of deadly force, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck says.

5. HAITIANS BRACE FOR MATTHEW

The Caribbean country’s southwestern peninsula preps for life-threatening winds, rains and storm surge as the Category 4 hurricane approaches.

6. VENEZUELA SCARY AND OFTEN DEADLY FOR THOSE WHO FALL ILL

The social and economic meltdown has made life precarious for the vulnerable as one case shows of a little girl’s scraped knee which turned into a life or death matter.

7. GOOGLE EXPECTED TO UNVEIL NEW PHONES — AND MORE

The tech giant is also expected to roll out a new home-based intelligent assistant to compete with Amazon’s Echo, a virtual-reality headset and more.

8. NOBEL PHYSICS PRIZE AWARDED TO 3 FOR TOPOLOGY WORK

David Thouless, Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz were cited for their studies on exotic matter that could result in improved materials for electronics or quantum computers.

9. HOW KIM KARDASHIAN IS DEALING WITH HEIST FALLOUT

The social media accounts of the reality TV star have gone silent after a terrifying encounter with armed robbers in Paris.

10. ROAD TEAMS FARE WELL IN WILD-CARD GAMES

This marks the fifth season of play-in games in Major League Baseball and that bodes well for visiting teams, who are 6-2.