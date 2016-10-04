Democrat accepting veteran photos

In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the Sedalia Democrat will be accepting photos of veterans — past and present — to run in the Democrat’s annual Veterans Day Special Section. Please email or bring in your photos of a veteran in uniform from 1900 to the present. With your veterans’ photos, please include the following:

Name

Branch of service

Wars served (if any)

Years served

Age

Rank

Hometown

Please mail or bring photos in to Tim Epperson, Editor, Sedalia Democrat 700 S. Massachusetts Avenue, Sedalia Mo., 65301 or email to [email protected] with “Veteran Photo” in the subject line. Email submissions must be in JPEG format. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Oct. 28. All photos will run free of charge. You may upload your information to an online form and submit them electronically at the link below.

Link to online form: