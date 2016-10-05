10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOW VP CANDIDATES FARED IN ONLY DEBATE

Republican Mike Pence was calm and steady in the face of Democrat Tim Kaine’s fiery and frequent challenges, but the Indiana governor never fully defended Donald Trump.

2. WHERE HURRICANE MATTHEW IS HEADED NEXT

The Category 4 storm takes its dangerous winds toward the southern Bahamas, leaving behind widespread damage and human suffering in Haiti.

3. WHAT HAS SOUTHERN OFFICIALS CONCERNED

Hurricane Matthew’s slog toward the East Coast has governments worried about complacency, especially in South Florida, which hasn’t seen a major hurricane in 11 years.

4. PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVIST BARRED FROM THAILAND

Joshua Wong, 19, has been sent back to Hong Kong and a Thai activist says it came at the request of the Chinese government.

5. LAPD CHIEF HASTENS VIDEO RELEASE TO STEM TENSIONS

Charlie Beck has become the latest top cop to expedite the release of video of a deadly confrontation between police and a black man in order to diffuse public angst.

6. SAUDI TEEN’S ONLINE FASCINATION GOES AWRY

“Abu Sin” was arrested over concern his clumsy cyber flirtation with 21-year-old Californian Christina Crockett violated the kingdom’s conservative norms.

7. 3 AWARDED NOBEL CHEMISTRY PRIZE

Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Fraser Stoddart and Bernard Feringa win for developing the world’s smallest machines, work that could revolutionize computer technology and lead to a new type of battery.

8. ‘HEY SIRI,’ YOU’VE GOT COMPETITION

Amazon, Google and others are pitching simple and cheap gadgets like “smart speakers” intended to colonize the living room with a working equivalent of the Apple personal assistant.

9. NEW BAN ON PANGOLIN TRADE MAY HELP MOST TRAFFICKED MAMMAL

In some parts of Asia, pangolin meat is considered a delicacy, while its scales of keratin, the protein in fingernails and rhino horn, are widely used in traditional Chinese medicine.

10. JAYS BEAT ORIOLES IN BATTLE OF THE BIRDS

Edwin Encarnacion’s three-run homer in the 11th inning lifts Toronto past Baltimore 5-2 in the AL wild card game to advance to a Division Series matchup against Texas.