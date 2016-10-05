Broadway Arms to be torn down Monday

A former senior residence building is scheduled to be demolished Monday morning by contractors for the City of Sedalia.

The Broadway Arms, located in the 200 block of East Broadway Boulevard, will be demolished by B&P Demolition of Sedalia, according to the city. It is unknown whether demolition crews will take more than one day to destroy the building. The length of time depends on what crews find when they start tearing it down. No roads are scheduled for closure as of Wednesday, but that may change, according to the city.