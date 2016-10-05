Love is timeless, ageless

Love is ageless and two residents at Winchester Meadows Assisted Living Facility have proved that one is never too old to fall in love — it’s all a matter of heart.

Larry Furnell, 76, and Hallye Meisenheimer, 89, didn’t let age or a 13-year age difference keep them from tying the knot Sept. 24 at the facility. Furnell, who arrived at the facility in 2014, said he’d had his eye on Meisenheimer for some time. Meisenheimer, who began living there in 2012, said she loves Furnell’s sense of humor.

“I think within six months after I got here I noticed her,” Furnell said. “She just looked like somebody I’d like to be with and share time with.”

“I said ‘there’s a lot of younger women here how’d you get me?’” Meisenheimer said laughing.

Furnell said all the other women at the facility didn’t “hit” him in the heart like Meisenheimer.

“I thought she dressed nice and always looked nice,” he noted. “She always had a smile on her face. I never did see her agitated.”

Last Christmas, at Winchester, Furnell noticed some mistletoe hanging in the dining room and decided to impress Meisenheimer.

“I just wheeled my chair up there underneath that mistletoe,” he said.

“He caught a lot of women too,” Meisenheimer said with a smile crinkling her eyes.

“But Hallye Jane she was trying to avoid me,” Furnell added. “She went around the other direction.”

Furnell followed her and stopped her in the hall.

“I thought oh my gosh!” she said laughing. “I thought I’d go a past him, but he caught up with me.”

Furnell said they soon became friends and began to work on puzzles together and play cards. Then, one day in the elevator changed everything. They knew they were in love.

“I reached over and touched her hand and said ‘you sure are a nice lady,’ and she said ‘you’re a wonderful man,’ and she kissed me!” Furnell said. “I said ‘that does it right there.’ Every since then we just kind of hung around with each other.”

“It’s sure nice to watch the ballgame with somebody,” Meisenheimer added.

Both are Kansas City Royals fans.

While wooing Meisenheimer, Furnell wasn’t one to give up easily on his lady love.

“He asked me to marry him four different times,” she said laughing. “I said I didn’t know.”

She said she changed her mind because of Furnell’s sense of humor.

“He’s so funny,” she added smiling. “You never know what he’s going to say next. He and I are both alike, he’ll come out with something and I’ll come right back with it. We have to laugh at ourselves, oh mercy.”

She said she thought Furnell was also “very lovable.”

The two were married at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in front of the fireplace in the Winchester Meadows Enhanced Assisted Living building. Pettis County Associate Circuit Judge Paul Beard conducted the ceremony and both had family members in attendance. Furnell’s daughters Mary Jane Faaborg and Terry Howe, both of Sedalia, and their families were in attendance. Meisenheimer’s children, Calvin Meisenheimer, of Bloomington, Indiana, and Bonni Lane, of Smithton, and family attended.

“It was supposed to be a private wedding, but everybody in the area knew about it,” Meisenheimer said her eyes twinkling. “But, nobody knew who told them.”

Their wedding was a first for Winchester Meadows.

“We are all so happy for them,” Winchester Meadows Assisted Living Administrator Rhonda Gaylord said. “If they are happy, that’s all that matters.”

Both Furnell and Meisenheimer had advice for young people who fall in love and wish to marry.

“Make sure they love one another, and communicate with one another,” Furnell said. “And, don’t go to bed mad at each other.”

“That’s wonderful,” Meisenheimer added looking at Furnell. “You said it all.”

Larry Furnell, 76, and Hallye Meisenheimer, 89, recently married at Winchester Meadows Assisted Living in Sedalia. On Tuesday in their appartment, Furnell said he thought Meisenheimer was a “nice lady” he’d love to spend time with and Meisenheimer said she loved Furnell’s sense of humor. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TSD100616Neighbors.jpg Larry Furnell, 76, and Hallye Meisenheimer, 89, recently married at Winchester Meadows Assisted Living in Sedalia. On Tuesday in their appartment, Furnell said he thought Meisenheimer was a “nice lady” he’d love to spend time with and Meisenheimer said she loved Furnell’s sense of humor. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or @flbemiss.