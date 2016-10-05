Sedalia man arrested after police pursuit

A person was arrested after a brief police pursuit early Tuesday morning.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, a traffic stop was conducted around 3 a.m. near the intersection of West 13th Street and South Osage Avenue. The suspect vehicle fled and came to a stop a short time later after being involved in a vehicle accident. The suspect then fled on foot and was apprehended by officers after a foot pursuit.

Parris Marlon Potts, 25, of the 500 block of North Washington Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue on charges of resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a vehicle accident.

The suspect was also arrested on two Pettis County warrants and two Carroll County warrants.

