Sedalia man arrested twice Tuesday in alcohol incidents

A Sedalia man was arrested twice within a matter of hours Tuesday, with both incidents involving alcohol.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, at 10:34 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Harrison Avenue for a traffic violation. The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Mario Alberto Madrid, 34, of the 300 block of West 10th Street, who appeared intoxicated.

Madrid performed poorly on field sobriety tests and later provided a breath sample that showed his BAC at .292. He was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Just a few hours later, at 12:10 p.m. a business in the 300 block of West 10th Street reported a Hispanic male concealed a beer and left the store without paying. He was followed by an employee to the intersection of West 10th Street and South Moniteau Avenue. An officer located the suspect, identified as Madrid, who was chugging the beer. Dispatch advised the suspect had been trespassing.

Madrid was arrested on charges of stealing and second degree burglary.

Democrat Staff

Information is taken from preliminary Sedalia Police Department reports. This report will also appear in the daily Police Reports.

