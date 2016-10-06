Sedalia man seriously injured in vehicle accident

A Sedalia man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 1:18 a.m. Monday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Larry S. Viernes, 69, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65 at Shannon Road when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a culvert and overturned several times.

Viernes, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to University Hospital in Columbia for his injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

