Man arrested for driving while intoxicated in Morgan County

A Rocky Mount man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 11:02 p.m. Monday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Stephen P. Wallace, 47, was driving a motorcycle south on Jade Road, 94 feet south of Ridge Lane, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Wallace, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach with serious injuries.

Wallace was also arrested on a charge of failure to drive on the right half of the road.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

