Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit organization that delivers meals to seniors, the homebound and handicapped citizens of Sedalia. The food is prepared by Sedalia Food and Vending and is delivered by volunteers. Meals cost $3. For more information on receiving meals or to become a volunteer please call 660-826-5039.
Meals are delivered this week by St. Patrick’s Church.
All meals are served with milk, roll and butter.
Monday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, and pears.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, corn, salad, cake.
Wednesday: Smoked sausage, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Thursday: Beef stew, cornbread, peaches, cookie.
Friday: Chicken and noodles, green beans, hominy, tropical fruit.