Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit organization that delivers meals to seniors, the homebound and handicapped citizens of Sedalia. The food is prepared by Sedalia Food and Vending and is delivered by volunteers. Meals cost $3. For more information on receiving meals or to become a volunteer please call 660-826-5039.

Meals are delivered this week by St. Patrick’s Church.

All meals are served with milk, roll and butter.

Monday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, and pears.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, corn, salad, cake.

Wednesday: Smoked sausage, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Thursday: Beef stew, cornbread, peaches, cookie.

Friday: Chicken and noodles, green beans, hominy, tropical fruit.