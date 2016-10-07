Three arrested after two drug-related search warrants served

A total of three people were arrested early Friday morning after two drug-related search warrants were served at residences in Sedalia.

According to a Sedalia Police Department STING Unit news release, at 6:08 a.m., detectives with the Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Bureau and patrol officers responded to an apartment in the 900 block of Westwood Avenue to serve a no-knock, drug-related search warrant.

Upon arrival at the residence, entry was forced through the front door and officers made contact with two adults inside. The male and female subjects were taken into custody without incident. A 1-year-old child was also present in the residence.

A search of the residence revealed the male and female were in possession of high-grade marijuana, two types of controlled pills, drug paraphernalia and additional evidence to indicate alleged marijuana distribution.

In addition to the drug-related items, two guns were also located. One of the firearms was an SKS-styled rifle and the other was a handgun with a defaced serial number.

Both subjects were arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on 24-hour holds.

Zechariah K. Hoskins Ellis, 18, was arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (xanax), possession of a controlled substance (carisoprodol), possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Keiasha M. Jackson, 19, was arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (xanax), possession of a controlled substance (carisoprodol), possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers then responded to a residence in the 1300 block of South Carr Avenue to serve another drug-related search warrant.

Upon entry into the residence a male was located hiding in the bathroom and taken into custody without incident.

A search of the residence revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia and additional evidence to indicate alleged marijuana distribution. The investigation also revealed the male was hiding in the bathroom in an attempt to destroy evidence at the time of entry into the home.

The male was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Nicholas Huerta, 22, was arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (marijuana), tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges requested by SPD have been sent to the Pettis County Prosecutor. Formal charges were not available at press time.

Zechariah K. Hoskins Ellis http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_hoskins-ellis.jpg Zechariah K. Hoskins Ellis Nicholas Huerta http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_huerta.jpg Nicholas Huerta Keiasha M. Jackson http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_jackson.jpg Keiasha M. Jackson