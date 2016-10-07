Decades of Gremlin spirit

Senior Britten Mergen crosses the Delaware as he and members of the Sacred Heart Senior Class declare their Independence on their 1770s-themed Revolutionary float in Friday afternoon’s Sacred Heart Homecoming Parade. Mergen portrayed George Washington crossing the Delaware during the Revolutionary War.

Amelia Hwang, left, and Maia Smith represent the Sacred Heart instrumental music program as they play the “Notre Dame Fight Song” during the Sacred Heart Homecoming Parade on Friday afternoon. Many of the 19 members of the band rode on the back of a flatbed trailer provided by Ditzfeld Transport as they rallied the crowd’s team spirit.

Dylan Schibi hopes to lasso the Chilhowee Indians while riding the freshman class throwback float to the 1980s during Sacred Heart’s Homecoming Parade in downtown Sedalia on Friday afternoon. The float featured a number of iconic images from the decade including a Rubic’s Cube and Pac-Man figures.

Nick Cashman and Trent Lyles, junior members of the football team, ride atop a Pettis County Fire District truck, tossing candy to the crowd during Friday’s Sacred Heart Homecoming Parade. Each grade and athletic team created floats, which were judged. A portion of the float’s score is used to decide who is chosen homecoming queen.

Reese Twenter-Morris and Christina Stratton, members of the Sacred Heart Spirit Squad, tip their hats to the crowd prior to the start of the Sacred Heart Homecoming parade in downtown Sedalia, Friday afternoon. Bill (Class of 1952) and Rosemary (Class of 1953) Hodges served as the Grand Marshals of the parade. Bill Hodges was the first athlete from Sacred Heart to be recognized as an All-State selection for basketball.

Lance Oster, left and Bryan Schlotterbeck “Groove on Down the Road,” with the sophomore class’ 1970s inspired float Friday afternoon during the Sacred Heart Homecoming Parade as they “Rock and Roll” over the Chilhowee Indians.

