Two injured in Sedalia vehicle crash

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and East Prestwick Farms Road.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, Katherine L. Page, 60, of the 1500 block of Foxtrot Road, was pulling out of the Cork & Bottle parking lot to go west on East Broadway Boulevard when she saw a vehicle coming from the east driven by Joshua R. Gilmore, 35, of the 2800 block of Monsees Road. Page said she thought she could pull onto the road safely, but her vehicle was struck by Gilmore’s vehicle.

Page said she didn’t remember any other vehicles involved other than Gilmore’s.

Gilmore reported he was driving westbound on Broadway when he heard a “boom” and then felt an impact on the driver’s side of his vehicle, which forced his vehicle to veer to the right. He said he did not see any other vehicles and did not know what caused the noise or impact.

Keith A. Reed, 33, of California, Missouri, reported he was driving eastbound on Broadway when he saw Page’s vehicle strike Gilmore’s vehicle. He said Page’s vehicle spun into the eastbound lane, causing Reed’s vehicle to strike her’s.

Both Page and Reed complained of chest injuries and were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment. Gilmore complained of pain in his groin and the top of his head, but refused medical treatment.

A witness driving westbound behind Gilmore’s vehicle said they saw Page’s vehicle exit the parking lot and strike Reed’s vehicle, causing it to spin and collide with Gilmore’s vehicle.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-13.jpg