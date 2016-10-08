Tough Mudder draws thousands/with VIDEO

Sedalia Democrat covered the Missouri Tough Mudder that featured approximately 4,600 participants Saturday on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Check back Sunday afternoon for full coverage of the two day event at www.SedaliaDemocrat.com.

After swinging out to try and ring a bell, at Missouri Tough Mudder “King of the Swingers” obstacle, three participants in the event fall into a small pond of water. Medical personnel were on hand in case anyone had trouble navigating the water. The two day event was hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds and drew 4,600 participants Saturday.

Team work is encouraged during the Missouri Tough Mudder event and several participants work together at the “Block Ness Monster” obstacle on Saturday. The event will continue Sunday with an expected 1,000 participants.

On Saturday John Bigham, of St. Joseph, reacts to the Missouri Tough Mudder “Arctic Enema” obstacle, which is filled with ice water. Bigham was one member of a team of 20 men from the 139th Missouri Air National Guard.

Missouri Tough Mudder participants give a hand up to fellow participants in the obstacle called “Pyramid Scheme” on Saturday. Working together as a team and helping others make it to the finish line is all part of the Tough Mudder philosophy.

Brandon Turner, 30, a U.S. Navy nuclear instructor of Charleston, South Carolina, helps his sister, Melissa Taylor, of Ellsworth, Kansas, out of the water at the “Cage Crawl” obstacle Saturday morning. Both were participants in the Missouri Tough Mudder event. They decided to dress as Batman in honor of the their father Bruce Turner who died recently.

Jarod Thompson, 33, of Breese, Illinois, and a member of the Fighting Cocks team, rests after completing the Missouri Tough Mudder event on the Missouri State Fairgrounds Saturday. Thompson, who had participated in the event six times in the past, said this was his last Tough Mudder event.

A Missouri Tough Mudder participant takes a selfie as he slides down a mountain of mud at the “Quagmire” obstacle on the Missouri State Fairgrounds Saturday.