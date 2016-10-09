Community Calendar for Oct. 10 to Oct. 16

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to [email protected] or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

MONDAY

10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.

10:30 a.m.: Be Forever Young, Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

3 p.m.: Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, (TOPS) Chapter 102, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

5 p.m.: Sedalia Public Library Board of Trustees, Public Library, 311 W. Third St.

6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based twelve step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups. Meal and child care provided; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 827-4833.

6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.

6:10 p.m.: Daughters of Isabella for Rosary; meeting at 6:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.

6:30 p.m.: Memory Lane Foundation for Suicide Prevention Support Group Meetings: for anyone with mental illness or suicidal thoughts; one meting for adults and one for children, in the Thompson Conference Center at State Fair Community College, 596-5173.

6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International; Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Cole Camp Area Historical Society, at the Cole Camp Jung Memorial Library in Cole Camp.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Chorale Rehearsal, rehearsal room 67 in the Stauffacher Center.

7 p.m.: Serenity Seekers Al-Anon, Ditzfeld Center 417 W. Pettis Ave.

7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, Mondays, 601 E. 14th St.

7:30 p.m.: Windsor School Board, High School Library, 210 North St.

TUESDAY

6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

8 a.m.: Business Network International, at Heckart Family Center, 902 S. Ohio Ave.

10 a.m.: Epworth Methodist Quilters, Epworth United Methodist Church, 1124 E. Broadway Blvd.

Noon: Katy Trail Sedalia Inc. Call 826-6461 for location.

Noon: Sedalia Business Network meets at Colton’s Colton’s Steak House, 4101 W. Broadway Blvd.

Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.

12:10 p.m.: Nicotine Anonymous; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St.

1 p.m.: The Sedalia Senior Center will host a craft activity free of charge sponsored by WILS. A spot can be reserved for this activity by calling Brenda at 826-0713.

3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, on Missouri State Fairgrounds by Centennial Gate along South Limit Avenue.

3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

5:30 p.m.: Diversified Community Outreach, True Vine Church of God in Christ, 600 N. Moniteau Ave.

5:30 p.m.: Dream Factory 5:30 p.m., North 65 Cafe.

6:30 p.m.: Animal FAIR 6:30 p.m., Denny’s, 2401 W. Broadway Blvd.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Chapter of Right to Life, Boonslick Regional Library meeting room, 219 W. Third St.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Shrine Fun Kor, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1615 Elm Hills Blvd.

6:30 p.m.: Sedville Crazy Quilters Guild, Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.

7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is recovery from co-dependence; at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information call Barbra at 827-6522.

7 p.m.: Women of the Moose, Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Sedalia Chapter No. 57, Order of the Eastern Star, Masonic Temple, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

WEDNESDAY

11 a.m.: National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees Unit 42 for lunch; meeting at noon, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

4 to 7 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Family Night Buffet, two to three meat dishes with fried fish, several sides, dessert and drink; adults $8, and children 5 to 12 $4. Located at U.S. Highway 65 and Elm Hills Boulevard; the public is invited.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th Street, 826-2788.

6:30 p.m.: West Central Beekeepers Association meeting in Room B of the Heckart Science and Allied Health Center on the campus of State Fair Community College.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Lodge 236, Sedalia Masonic Center, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

7:30 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Sunday at 7 p.m.; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.

8 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meeting Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All closed meetings; non-smoking. For more information call 826-9608.

THURSDAY

10 a.m.: Retired Masons, card playing, followed by contributive luncheon, Masonic Lodge.

Noon: Friends of Boonslick Regional Library, downstairs meeting room at Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Loyal Rebekah Lodge No. 260, for lunch; 1:30 p.m. meeting, lodge hall, 13th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, monthly meeting, 201 E. Main St., Lincoln. 24 hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; other information call, 660-547-2611.

6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 827-5555 for location.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club, Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Landlords Inc., El Espolon Mexican Restaurant on West Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Blind of Central Missouri, First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.

7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles 4286, Lincoln.

7 p.m.: Hepatitis C Support Group, Pettis County Health Center, 911 E. 16th St.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 West Third, Sedalia. For information call 826-9988.

7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance located at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall. Admission is $6.

7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591 Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.

7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.

FRIDAY

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, on Missouri State Fairgrounds by Centennial Gate along South Limit Avenue.

6 p.m.: Warsaw Marine Corps League Leathernecks, 607 E. Jefferson St. in Warsaw.

7 p.m.: Senior dance hosted at the Sedalia Senior Center, 321 S. Washington Ave. Participants are to bring a dish for carry-in dinner; event is smoke-free and alcohol-free. Music by John Cecilia and the Country Ordara. Admission is $5 per person.

SATURDAY

7 a.m.: VFW Post 2591, all-you-can-eat breakfast at 121 S. Ohio Ave. The event is open to the public; cost is $6 for adults; $3 for children 2 to 8; and under 2 free.

8 a.m.: First Christian Church Men’s Fellowship, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

10 a.m.: Overeaters Anonymous, John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St. For a ride, call 829-2527.

1 p.m.: Missouri State Fair Bikers Against Child Abuse, American Paramedical Service classroom, 400B Industrial Road.

6 p.m.: Smith-Cotton Athletic Booster Club Bingo, Smith-Cotton Junior High old cafeteria, 312 E. Broadway Blvd.

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., 829-2527.

7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.