Board to host ribbon cutting for new additions

The Sedalia School District 200 board of education meeting tonight will highlight the accomplishments of the district and their student body.

The board will begin tonight’s meeting with a ribbon cutting and tour of the new additions to Smith-Cotton High School, followed by a discussion of Missouri Assessment Program data and proposed changes to the nomination process for the Smith-Cotton Hall of Fame.

“We wanted to give the board members and patrons a tour of the new additions to the high school,” Superintendent of Schools Brad Pollitt said. “We have been using some of the new areas including the freshman gym and wanted to take this opportunity to allow the board and the community to see them.”

Following the tour, the board will hear an update from district Director of Curriculum and Instruction and Assessment, Carla Wheeler, on the district’s MAP scores.

“The MAP scores are a great indicator of the positive direction of education in the Sedalia 200 district,” Pollitt said in a press release provided to the Democrat earlier in the week. “We saw increases across the board in the MAP scores but we know there is still work to be done.

“Our students performed at or above the state level in all areas,” Pollitt said Friday afternoon. “I truly want to thank our students and staff for their hard work and their dedication to improve each day.”

The board will also hear recommendations from the administration concerning the nomination process for the Smith-Cotton Halls of Fame.

The Halls of Fame recognize individuals in three categories: academic, activities and athletics.

According to Pollitt the district continues to struggle to receive nominations for the Academic and Activity Halls of Fame.

“We know that there are a number of deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to the community since their graduation from Smith-Cotton,” Pollitt said. “What we are proposing to do is to simplify the process of nominating individuals to the Hall of Fame by combining the three categories into one Hall of Fame.

“There would be one way to nominate with one due date for the nominations,” he explained. “We have always wanted the community’s input on who they believe should be nominated and this will simplify that process but in no way waters down the requirements for nomination.”

In other actions the board is expected to vote on a number of policy updates.

The Democrat published a list of the updates in the September 13 edition of the paper.

“Many of the policies are required to be approved by the law,” Pollitt commented. “Some of them will become mandatory this year and others are recommended and will become mandatory in the 2017-18 school years.”

The board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Smith-Cotton High School in the Harriett Wolfe Media Center, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd. For more information call the central office at 829-6450.

