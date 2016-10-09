Sunday afternoon fire destroys structure

Members of the Sedalia Fire Department use a foam fire retardant Sunday afternoon as they work to put out a fire in a small garage in the 1000 block of South Harrison. The foam was used because of flammable liquids that were believed to be in the garage. The structure was a complete loss. No one was injured in the fire.

Flames were contained to the interior of a garage in the 1000 block of South Harrison Sunday afternoon. The fire was caused by a juvenile who was playing with fire according to a Sedalia Fire Department spokesman at the scene. The individual caught a box on fire which he thought he had put out. The fire caught a gas can which spread in the interior of the building.

The flames from a garage fire were very close to a truck parked near the structure in the 1000 block of South Harrison Sunday afternoon. The drivers side of the truck was scorched by the flames. The building and its contents appeared to be a total loss. The fire was started by a juvenile who was playing with fire according to officials on the scene.

A member of the Sedalia Fire Department pulls back a portion of the metal siding to check that the fire is contained at the scene of a garage fire in the 1000 block of South Harrison Sunday afternoon. No one was injured in the fire. Members of the Sedalia Fire Department, Pettis County Ambulance District and the Sedalia Police Department responded to the scene.