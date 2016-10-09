Sacred Heart celebrates their community heritage

Saturday evening was an opportunity to celebrate the traditions of the past in addition to starting what will soon become traditions for the future as Sacred Heart hosted their inaugural dinner auction as part of the 45th Annual Sacred Heart Bazaar.

Although a total dollar amount raised at the two-day event was not available at press time, event chairperson Carol Turner said the dinner and auction as well as Sunday’s event were very successful.

“I think we are going to do really well this year,” Turner said Sunday afternoon. “Last night was a really good change and I don’t think there are any regrets in doing it this way.”

This was the first year SHS hosted a dinner in conjunction with their annual auction and raffle.

The event featured more than 50 auction and raffle items.

Suzann Jenkins and Timara Kennon were the chairs for the raffle and both women were pleased with how well the event was received and the sense of cooperation that went into planning the evening.

“This is the parish’s major fundraiser,” Jenkins said prior to the event’s start on Saturday evening. “I think it’s going to be a nice change for everyone this year and we want to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers who help us and especially our solicitations committee who did a tremendous job.

“One of the things the bazaar is about is a sense of community for both the parish and the school and we hope that everyone comes out to take part in a night of fun.”

President of the Sacred Heart Alumni Association David Dick agreed with Jenkins that all involved with the evening and the bazaar did an outstanding job this year.

“The committee just went over the top with tonight’s event,” Dick said. “They have done an excellent job with this new addition to the bazaar.

“This weekend is always a lot of fun and is a social gathering that brings so many of us back together and benefits the entire parish,” he added. “It’s always nice to see friends who return for the bazaar.”

This year saw several more people return to the bazaar as SHS celebrated their homecoming over the weekend.

“The bazaar has changed over the years,” Father Mark Miller said. “When the event started 45 years ago I was a young assistant priest, I remember we used to have a tug of war and all kinds of games.

“We will still have the games on Sunday but this is a first tonight,” he added. “The auction has always been associated with a meal, but never a dinner event like this, which is a way for us to gather and become united as both a church and a community.”

The fellowship and sense of community is why so many return to the annual event that could not be accomplished without the hard work of many according to Fred Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer who volunteers in numerous capacities at the bazaar including being one of the men responsible for frying the chicken each year at the dinner was recognized as the Bazaar Volunteer of the Year at Saturday evening’s auction.

“Fred has consistently dedicated his time to the bazaar,” Turner said. “He’s worn many hats over the years but he is always here and willing to help and we deeply appreciate his contributions.”

Pfeiffer said he was very surprised when Turner presented him with the award as he was helping at the auction.

“It’s a pretty good feeling but I don’t think that I am the only person who should be recognized,” Pfeiffer said Sunday afternoon as he was helping to clean the room when the chicken is prepared for Sunday’s lunch. “There are just as many who do as much or more than I have.

“I don’t know how they can recognize just one of us,” he added humbly. “We all just work together every year and help out in any way we can.”

Michelle McDonald holds a puppy prior to the start of the Sacred Heart Denim and Diamonds Inaugural Dinner Saturday evening. The event which was part of the 45th Annual Sacred Heart Bazaar featured more than 50 items to be auctioned or raffled. The winner of the Puppy Package could select from a variety of breeds of dogs as part of the auction item. Ruth Mather, left and Loretta Klein, friends since high school smile while wearing their tiaras at the Denim and Diamonds Dinner Auction in the Sacred Heart High School gymnasium Saturday night. The two who said they were opposites in many ways were friends forever. Klein, who attends Sacred heart, said she invited Mather for an evening of fun and to support the parish. Sacred Heart Principal, Dr. Gary Manning and SHS Bazaar chairperson Carol Turner share a smile while discussing Manning's tie Saturday evening at the Inaugural Denim and Diamonds Dinner auction. Manning explained that one of his teachers, Kelly McCollster, bedazzled his tie hoping to add some "bling" to his outfit for the evening. Manning and Turner commented that the weekend bazaar was a wonderful event to bring back families and parishioners to Sacred Heart.

Annual bazaar unites old and new at weekend event

By Hope Leechi [email protected]

Hope Lecchi can be reached at 660-826-1000 ext. 1484.

