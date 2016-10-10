Teen injured in Johnson County wreck

A Kansas teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.

Dalton M. Rizzo, 19, of Lewisburg, Kansas, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Robert J. Marischler, 29, of Holden. The crash occurred at state Route 58 at southwest Division Road when Marischler’s vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions. The vehicle did not stop for a stop sign, crossing Route 58 before striking a ditch and coming to rest in a field, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Rizzo was transported to Lee’s Summit Medical Center by Johnson County Ambulance District where he was treated for moderate injuries. Reports indicate neither man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports which do not necessarily contain information from all parties involved.

