Woman injuried in Johnson County wreck

A Warrensburg woman sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 8:35 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.

Phuc G. Nguyen, 49, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Caylene M. Tierney, 33, of Warrensburg, were both traveling northbound on state Route 13 near Hawthorne, when Nguyen, who was driving his vehicle in the right-turn lane, changed lanes, striking Tierney’s vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Tierney was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg where she was treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate both drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports which do not necessarily contain information from all parties involved.

