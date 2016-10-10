Posted on October 10, 2016 by Sedalia Democrat VIDEO: Demolition begins on Broadway Arms News, Top Stories, Video By Nicole Cooke - [email protected] By Nicole Cooke [email protected] By Nicole Cooke [email protected] VideoID: 8mCJS0NOimw VideoType: Youtube URL: Video Embed String: Video Caption: B&P Excavating began demolition of the former Broadway Arms building, located in the 200 block of East Broadway Boulevard, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Video Credit: Nicole Cooke | Democrat Video Position: (use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source) Sedalia Democrat Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus