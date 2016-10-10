Windsor woman killed in crash

A Windsor woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 6:49 a.m. Monday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Denise I. Robertson, 58, of Camdenton, was driving north on state Route 7 at Walter Avenue when her vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Carrie B. Clinton, 58, head-on.

Clinton was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 a.m. by Benton County Coroner Weston Miller.

Robertson was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

Reports indicate both Robertson and Clinton were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-16.jpg