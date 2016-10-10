S-C teacher takes on new role

It’s hard enough being a teacher and learning the material, but it can be even more difficult to switch to a completely different subject the next school year.

Kyle Stoecklein is a former math teacher, but flipped over to be the new industrial technology teacher at Smith-Cotton. Not only is he learning the ropes of teaching a new subject, but he also juggles being an assistant coach for the football team and is now the new head coach for Team SCREAM.

“It was difficult to balance everything, but I started making a schedule and it’s gotten easier to balance everything at once,” said Stoecklein.

Stoecklein graduated from Central Methodist University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He is currently working towards his master’s degree in educational administration. He taught math for three years before making the switch to a tech teacher.

“I saw it as a learning and growth opportunity,” Stoecklein said. He also said that not only was it a good opportunity, but he feels better teaching a more directed subject instead of a core subject. “ I feel like students actually want to learn unlike math, where students have to take that class,” he said.

As the new head coach for Team SCREAM, he said this year is going well.

“They are constantly helping themselves learn new things, and things they didn’t know the year before,” Stoecklein said. “They know that the program will be successful no matter who is in charge.”

Stoecklein took over Team SCREAM from Michael Wright, who was the engineering instructor at S-C for five years but left to become executive director of State Fair Career and Technology Center.

“Many people know Mr. Stoecklein as a math teacher, but most do not know that he has a lot of background in design and engineering,” said Wright. “He is very prepared to lead the engineering department and he will do a fantastic job.”

Team SCREAM member Katelynn Turner said thinks Stoecklein is a good fit for the job.

“Everybody loves him,” she said, “so I think it will be fun and we’re all going to really enjoy him being our coach.”

Wright also said that the students were elated when they found out that Stoecklein was taking over Team SCREAM.

“The team found out that I was leaving and they had to wait for a couple of months before finding out that Mr. Stoecklein was awarded the position,” said Wright. “During that time period, many of the students encouraged Mr. Stoecklein to apply for the position. That says a lot about Mr. Stoecklein’s leadership and the relationship that he has with his students.”

Stoecklein expects Team SCREAM to do just as well if not better than the years before he was in charge.

“I feel like it is my duty to make sure that the team stays at the level that they were with Mr. Wright,” said Stoecklein, “so it’s my responsibility to help the team lead themselves to success.”

Kyle Stoecklein addresses the members of Team SCREAM during the Smith-Cotton robotics team’s end-of-season banquet in May. Stoecklein, who was an assistant coach for the team the past three years, takes on the head coaching role this year. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_tsd100816rookiereporter1.jpg Kyle Stoecklein addresses the members of Team SCREAM during the Smith-Cotton robotics team’s end-of-season banquet in May. Stoecklein, who was an assistant coach for the team the past three years, takes on the head coaching role this year. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Tiger.Badge_-4.jpg

By Meredith Kemp Smith-Cotton High School

By Meredith Kemp

Smith-Cotton High School